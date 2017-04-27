STOUGHTON -- St. Ann Parish will host Our Faith Stories Sunday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m. in Healy Hall. Fr. Randy Budnar and Brian Meyer will speak.

Meyer will give personal examples of how God has touched his life and discuss his daily battle of trying to live up to Jesus' standard and continuously falling short. Father Budnar, St. Ann pastor, will share insights from his recent sabbatical and a heightened awareness that God is in Rome, Stoughton, and us.