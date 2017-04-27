MADISON -- St. Vincent de Paul's annual Pick-a-Pack plant donation event is being held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 5, 6, and 7.

Shoppers at America's Best Flowers Garden Center in Cottage Grove, 4311 Vilas Hope Rd., can help fill the shelves at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry when they donate vegetable four-packs for $1.99 each. America's Best Flowers will also donate an additional 50 cents to the garden for each donated four-pack.

"We like to provide a nutritious and tasty selection of food -- and that includes, fresh, locally grown vegetables from the Lacy Pantry Garden -- for our pantry shoppers," said Tom Parslow, Lacy Pantry Garden leader.

The donated plants will help fill the rows at the 1.25 acre garden, which yields up to 25,000 pounds of fresh food each year.

America's Best Flowers is open weekdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pick-a-Pack runs Friday 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on Pick-a-Pack weekend or to volunteer, contact Parslow at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

For information on Garden Center specials at America's Best Flowers, visit www.americasbestflowers.com