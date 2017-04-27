BELOIT -- Among one-of-a-kind items to be separately auctioned at the OLA Spring Fling, a main fundraiser for Our Lady of the Assumption (OLA) Grade School, are two wooden benches festooned with handprints of 3-4K students and a Bible verse.

Each school classroom chose an original project to contribute to the auction.

The event takes place this coming Saturday, April 29, at La Casa Grande Restaurant in Beloit. Cocktails are served at 5 p.m. followed by dinner, entertainment, silent auction, and a live auction, which includes a signed Green Bay Packers football.

Tickets cost $45 each or $80 a couple. A table for eight people costs $300. Tickets may be purchased at the OLA School office or by calling 608-365-4014. It is preferred that tickets be purchased in advance, but last- minute guests may purchase them at the door the night of the event.

Adding his welcome, OLA School Principal Trevor Seivert, said, "Last year's Spring Fling was such a hit, you won't want to miss the fun this year!"

He said the entire school staff is planning the event and guests will have the opportunity to meet them during the gala.

Seivert added, "We invite everyone to enjoy an evening reminiscing about our school and all its accomplishments."

Each school classroom contributed quality items for the fundraiser. Included in the live auction are: a quilt featuring a heart made from handprints, a fabric and wood cross mounted in a five-foot frame, a decorative end table, and a fairy garden.

In addition, the live auction includes a large variety of items donated by businesses and individuals. School families also contributed a variety of silent auction baskets.