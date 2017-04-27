MADISON -- Voting on a name for the new homeless day resource center is now underway. Four finalists are in the running: The Opportunity Place, The Net, The Beacon, and Turning Point Center.

From all around Dane County, people submitted ideas for what to name the center that is under construction in Madison at 615 E. Washington Ave.

Schools, faith centers, clubs, organizations, and individuals submitted ideas for a name. Those who would be using the center were included as well. Bethel Lutheran Church provided its homeless guests with an opportunity to submit ideas offline.

Voting on the new name runs through Friday, April 28.

The winner will be announced at a press conference on May 2.