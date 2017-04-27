MADISON -- The Diocese of Madison has agreed to be a host site for the 2017 New Evangelization Summit. This exciting North American summit will take place in Ottawa, Canada, and will be live-streamed to the auditorium at the Bishop O'Connor Center on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13. The New Evangelization Summit will give us the opportunity to answer God's call to renew our faith and ignite a passion in our hearts to share it with others. All the faithful are invited to attend. Please note a correction on the times from our previous article. The summit will begin on Friday, May 12, with registration at 6:15 p.m. and presentations from Peter Herbeck and Sr. Miriam Heidland from 7 to 9:30 p.m. We will resume on Saturday, May 13, with Mass at 8 a.m. in the chapel and the program, which includes music; talks by Fr. Michael White, Tom Corcoran, Patrick Sullivan, Meghann Baker, Bishop Robert Barron, Peter Herbeck, and Michael Dopp; lunch; and breaks running from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost for the summit is $45, which includes Saturday lunch. Purchase your tickets on the newevangelization.ca website. Space is limited, so register early. For more information, see www.madisondiocese.org/newevangelization or newevangelization.ca or contact Marie Lins at the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis at 608-821-3135 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Marie Lins is the associate coordinator of the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis of the Diocese of Madison.