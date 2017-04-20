MADISON -- This year, Divine Mercy Sunday will be observed on April 23. At. St. Patrick Parish in Cottage Grove, there will be Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament at 2:50 p.m., followed by praying of the Chaplet of Divine Mercy at 3 p.m. Adoration, private Confession, and recitation of the Rosary will also take place. At Blessed Sacrament Parish in Madison, Confessions will be heard at 1 p.m. with Mass at 2 p.m. and Chapel and image blessing at 3 p.m. At Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Monona, the celebration will start at 2:30 p.m. At Divine Mercy Parish in Sauk City, Confessions will be heard at 2 p.m. with Mass at 2 p.m. and an Hour or Mercy observance at 3 p.m. Check your local parish for other Mercy Sunday observances. In the Great Jubilee Year 2000, St. John Paul II declared that throughout the Catholic Church, the Sunday after Easter will be known as Divine Mercy Sunday. St. John Paul II referred to the many instructions that Jesus gave to St. Faustina in appearances to her regarding His request for a Feast of Mercy on the Sunday after Easter. St. Faustina's Diary records 14 occasions when Jesus requested that a Feast of Divine Mercy (Divine Mercy Sunday) be observed. Jesus also instructed her to have an image of Him painted just as He appeared to her and to have it blessed and venerated on the first Sunday after Easter throughout the world. Jesus promised that "on that day the very depths of My tender mercy are open" and that He would open His heart and pour out His mercy like a "whole ocean of graces" to those who go to Confession and receive Holy Communion. On Divine Mercy Sunday, a plenary indulgence is granted (under the usual conditions of a sacramental Confession, Eucharistic Communion, and a prayer for the intentions of the Holy Father) to the faithful who, on Divine Mercy Sunday recite the "Our Father" and the "Creed," also adding a devout prayer (such as, "Merciful Jesus, I trust in you"). For more information on Divine Mercy Sunday, go to www.mercysunday.com