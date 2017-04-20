MADISON -- The Madison St. Vincent de Paul Youth Service Council (SVdP YSC) continues to organize a variety of service, faith, and friendship activities throughout the year.

New scholarship

A new initiative this academic year was the creation and development of a scholarship designed to provide financial support for future education to a high school senior qualifying for free/reduced lunch.

The SVdP YSC planned fundraising activities include an Edgewood High School Miracle Minute, two Parents' Night Out events, a Short Stack restaurant night, and a Vitense Golfland 10 percent match day to finance the scholarship.

The group reviewed applications for three candidates at a recent meeting and will soon notify the selected recipient.

Hike for Homeless Veterans

The YSC's next major event is a Hike for Homeless Veterans scheduled for Sunday, April 23 (which also happens to be the birthday of the founder of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul).

Beginning outside the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, participants will walk along the lake out to the entrance of Picnic Point. A bonfire at the tip of Picnic Point will follow.

High school students are encouraged to sign up at http://tinyurl.com/yschike2017 Hikers should bring donations of toiletries or funds to benefit homeless veterans in Madison.

Interested in becoming a part of St. Vincent de Paul's Youth Service Council? Contact Gayle at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it for an application and further information. Applications for the 2017-2018 school year are due May 1.