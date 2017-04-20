PRAIRIE DU SAC -- Cistercian Nuns and Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity invite single Catholic women, ages 18 to 32, to a mostly silent retreat designed for women discerning their vocation.

Franciscan Sister Jacqueline Spaniola, OSF, will teach St. Ignatius' discernment process.

The retreat will take place Saturday, April 29, at Valley of Our Lady Cistercian Monastery in Prairie du Sac and begins with 8 a.m. Mass (optional).

There is no cost, but registration is required.

For more information, visit www.fscc-calledtobe.org