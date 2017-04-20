MADISON -- Bishop Robert C. Morlino of Madison was on hand as SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison celebrated its expanded care opportunities for its long-term residents and the greater community. The bishop told staff members at an April 7 dedication and blessing ceremony that he is “pleased with all the healing and all of the love that are communicated in such a way that patients are healed outwardly and inwardly by the wonderful care that they receive” at the care center. The bishop then said a prayer of blessing over the new expansion and blessed individually some of the new spaces the care center now features. These included an art studio, a sunroom and patio area, and meditation room. Other parts of the expansion also include more bed space for long-term residents and a larger therapy gym. Helpful expansion “It’s such a positive thing for all of our residents,” said Admissions Coordinator Lora Dempsey, “letting our residents and our customers know that we want to offer them the most up and coming therapy and treatment.” “It exemplifies our mission, vision, and values as well,” said Acting Administrator Mary Mattix. “All of the rooms exemplify a better quality of life for our residents, both the long-term residents and our short-term people . . . We’re just all very thankful that we had the opportunity to build this additional space for the residents.” Opening one week before the blessing, the new therapy gym is already helping those who need care. “We have a ton of new equipment, innovative equipment, and state-of-the-art equipment,” said Rehabilitation Director Lisa Hill, adding staff is “able to treat more patients to get them better faster and to get them to go home sooner.” State-of-the-art care One of the new features in the gym is a ceiling lift, which can “help patients not have to bare their full weight,” said Hill, such as those who are dealing with a stroke, Parkinson’s disease, or any other neurological ailment. “It can help us to treat those patients, get patients standing and walking, that maybe wouldn’t be able to do that without it,” Hill added, saying it is cutting edge technology for the Madison area. “We’re able to service more of the community now than we were able to before,” said Hill. Dempsey added the new care opportunities allow staff to build relationships with patients, many who are coming to continue the therapy they need with the same staff members they’ve been working with. Other features of the expansion include a new entrance, parking, and drop-off area with a lobby and waiting area with natural lighting. There are also expanded memory care services with more beds and an updated living space and design. Bishop celebrates Mass Following the blessing ceremonies, Bishop Morlino celebrated Mass for the residents in the chapel at the care center. “It’s always my honor, my joy to be with all of you as we celebrate the Lord’s gift to us, the wisdom of many years,” the bishop told Mass-goers. “The fact that he came today to bless the new building and celebrate Mass with them is very much appreciated,” said Mattix. For more on SSM Heath St. Mary’s Care Center, go to www.stmarysmadison.com/st-marys-care-center