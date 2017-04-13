|
Around the Diocese
|
Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017 -- 12:00 AM
|
SINSINAWA -- The Tristate Youth Choral Festival concert will be held on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m., at the Sinsinawa Mound.
Students in grades three to eight are offered an opportunity to participate in an afternoon clinic and perform a concert under the direction of guest clinician Karmella Sellers, Dubuque Chorale Children’s Choir director.
The public is invited to attend the free concert. For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org
Sinsinawa Mound is located in southwest Wisconsin on CR Z, off Hwy. 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.