Tristate Youth Choral Festival concert
Around the Diocese
Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017

SINSINAWA -- The Tristate Youth Choral Festival concert will be held on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m., at the Sinsinawa Mound.

Students in grades three to eight are offered an opportunity to participate in an afternoon clinic and perform a concert under the direction of guest clinician Karmella Sellers, Dubuque Chorale Children’s Choir director.

The public is invited to attend the free concert. For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org

Sinsinawa Mound is located in southwest Wisconsin on CR Z, off Hwy. 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.
 
