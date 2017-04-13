SINSINAWA -- The Tristate Youth Choral Festival concert will be held on Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m., at the Sinsinawa Mound.

Students in grades three to eight are offered an opportunity to participate in an afternoon clinic and perform a concert under the direction of guest clinician Karmella Sellers, Dubuque Chorale Children’s Choir director.

Sinsinawa Mound is located in southwest Wisconsin on CR Z, off Hwy. 11, about five miles northeast of Dubuque.