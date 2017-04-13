MADISON -- The Theater Bus for persons 55 and over will be traveling to the following events in May: • Sunday, May 7: The Rhode Center for the Arts presents The Big Five-Oh!, a hilarious, sometimes touching account of a grown man coming to terms with his age, his relationship with his son, and his future. Lunch is at the Kenosha Country Club. Cost is $73. • Wednesday, May 17: The Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire, Ill., presents She Loves Me. This musical comedy features a store clerk and a salesperson who don’t like each other but are unaware that they are conducting an anonymous romantic correspondence. Lunch is at Hawthorn Woods Country Club. Cost is $97. • Thursday, May 25: Branson on the Road at the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells is a salute to America in a musical celebration of song and stories about American history, heroes, and home. Lunch is included and the cost is $77. For tickets or more information, call 608-257-0003 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it