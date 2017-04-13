|
Around the Diocese
|
Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017
|
FORT ATKINSON -- St. Joe's 55-PLUS Group will have their next potluck social on Wednesday, April 19, at St. Joseph Parish Hall.
The potluck will begin at 1 p.m. Beef Brisket, coffee, lemonade, and tableware will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to pass.
After the potluck luncheon, Joel Winn will present "Discovering Indian Artifacts", noting that "History began here long before 1832."
Anyone 55 years of age or older, married or single, is invited to attend and encouraged to bring a friend.
For a ride to the event, call Jeff Boos at 920-650-1424. For more information, call Mary Strohbusch at 920-568-3634.