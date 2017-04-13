FORT ATKINSON -- St. Joe's 55-PLUS Group will have their next potluck social on Wednesday, April 19, at St. Joseph Parish Hall.

The potluck will begin at 1 p.m. Beef Brisket, coffee, lemonade, and tableware will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to pass.

After the potluck luncheon, Joel Winn will present "Discovering Indian Artifacts", noting that "History began here long before 1832."

For a ride to the event, call Jeff Boos at 920-650-1424. For more information, call Mary Strohbusch at 920-568-3634.