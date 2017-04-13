MADISON -- The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Madison is sponsoring young adult service opportunities. Young adults looking for a fruitful way to spend Saturday , April 22, are invited to join other young adults in service during the morning and enjoy bowling and lunch in the afternoon. Check out the event signup page for more details at tinyurl.com/svdpya2017madison Discussions of the book Evicted will be held. The book follows the lives of families and individuals struggling with a lack of stable housing in the city of Milwaukee. The first of four one-hour discussions begins Monday, April 17 (Easter Monday). Sign up at tinyurl.com/evictedya2017 After reading the book, join other Madison-area Catholic young adults for a weekend in Milwaukee focused on service at sites mentioned in the book. Sign up at tinyurl.com/svdpmissiontripmke or contact Gayle at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it for more information.