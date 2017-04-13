MADISON -- Ron Johnson, coordinator of the Dane County Community Restorative Court, will be the guest speaker of the St. Thomas More Society meeting on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 a.m., at St. Patrick Church Hall, 404 E. Main St.

The public is welcome. Bring a friend or colleague. There is no charge.

Johnson, originally from Milwaukee, is a former teacher and principal, as well as a father of seven. His career includes working with programs that address gang prevention and intervention, youth violence, youth development, and employment.

The presentation is expected to cover how restorative justice is utilized in the Dane County criminal justice system, to include referrals, intake, "Circle Justice," the "Repair Harm Agreement," and resolutions.