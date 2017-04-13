Following are special Holy Week services being held in various places in the Diocese of Madison area.

Stations of the Cross at Durward's Glen

BARABOO -- Fr. Pedro Escribano will lead the Stations of the Cross at Durward's Glen Retreat Center on Good Friday, April 14, at 3:30 p.m. Participants can meet on the chapel porch.

The outdoor stations will be used unless the weather forces use of the indoor stations at the Immaculate Conception Chapel. All are welcome.

Good Friday Tenebrae

BARABOO -- Good Friday Tenebrae will be held at St. Joseph Church in Baraboo on Friday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Tenebrae incorporates light, music, Scripture, and prayer to focus on Jesus' passion.

This is an ecumenical service and everyone is welcome. St. Joseph Church is located at the corner of East and 2nd Sts. in Baraboo.

Good Friday Stations of the Cross

MADISON -- Vigil for Life will hold Good Friday Stations of the Cross on Friday, April 14, at 9:30 a.m.

All are invited to join Fr. Richard Heilman and his Knights of Divine Mercy as they lead praying of the Stations of the Cross on the sidewalk surrounding the Planned Parenthood abortion facility on Orin Rd. in Madison.

Good Friday walk

MADISON -- For a second year, on Friday, April 14, local residents will participate in a walking Stations of the Cross in downtown Madison.

The roughly one-hour, one-mile long route makes 10 stops, each exploring a contemporary issue or problem that calls for justice and mercy.

The event is sponsored by the Madison Catholic Worker and starts at 5 p.m. at Cathedral Park, 222 W. Main St. Public parking is available across the street.