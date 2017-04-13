MADISON -- The Diocese of Madison is set to host a North American summit on the New Evangelization at the Bishop O'Connor Center on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, with keynote speaker Bishop Robert Barron. All the faithful are invited to attend. For the past two years, the Archdiocese of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada has hosted what they have titled, The New Evangelization Summit (NES). This annual conference invites leading experts on evangelization to speak and share the vision for the New Evangelization with the world. Previous years included speakers such as Dr. Scott Hahn, Dr. Ralph Martin, Fr. Michael Gaitley, Fr. James Mallon, Christopher West, Dr. Peter Kreeft, Fr. Raniero Cantelemessa, and many others. The genius of the summit is that it is not limited in location to the Archdiocese of Ottawa but is available to make a greater impact on the wider Church using the tools of technology and social media. The organizers of the event created this opportunity to host and broadcast the summit to thousands across the North American continent. In 2015, there were 20 sites from all over North America that were digitally connected with the archdiocese to receive a feed of the conference. People gathered in their remote locations provided with the opportunity to share the teaching of these great thinkers with the faithful in their local dioceses. The number increased to 30 locations by 2016. This idea is to use new technology to spread this call to the New Evangelization and reach thousands who could never have travelled to Ottawa to attend. On May 12 and 13, the Diocese of Madison will be added to the growing numbers who will be joining the New Evangelization Summit. The event will be held at the Bishop O'Connor Center beginning on Friday, May 12, with registration at 5:15 p.m. The talks will begin on Friday evening at 6 p.m. The summit resumes on Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. and ends by 3:30 p.m. Saturday will include music, talks, lunch, and several breaks. Speakers for the 2017 NES include: Bishop Robert Barron, Sr. Miriam Heidland, Fr. Michael White, Tom Corcoran, Patrick Sullivan, Michael Dopp, Meghann Baker, and Peter Herbeck. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.madisondiocese.org or newevangelization.ca or contact Marie Lins at the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis at 608-821-3135. Michelle Nillson is associate director of the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis of the Diocese of Madison.