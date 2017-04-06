MILTON -- Fr. Jim McEnery will celebrate his 90th birthday this spring.

St. Mary Parish will host a "Family Reunion" with current and former parishioners as well as those whose lives he touched during his 30 years in Milton.

Everyone is invited to join this celebration of their former pastor. The celebration is Saturday, April 29, at St. Mary Parish, Milton with Mass at 4 p.m.

After the Mass, a reception open to everyone will be held in the parish center.