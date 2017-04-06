PRINCETON -- St. John Catholic Church is celebrating its fourth annual Mass Mob on Palm Sunday, April 9, at the 10:30 a.m. Mass. The parish asks parishioners and frequent guests to help fill the church.

This is an excellent way of fulfilling Pope Francis' desire for us to bring others to Christ. You can fulfill his wishes by inviting others, especially those who have not been attending Mass on a frequent basis, through letters, emails, Facebook, and Twitter.

Enjoy the beautiful, historic church built in 1887. The day includes distribution of palms, the reading of the Passion of Christ, and special music. The theme for the day is, "Were You There When They Crucified My Lord?"