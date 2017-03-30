MADISON -- Recently a group of priests involved in Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese of Madison met to begin to plan for a diocesan-wide effort to welcome and minister to Hispanic Catholics living in the diocese. The priests are hoping to involve Hispanic parishioners following a grass-roots, consultative format that has been initiated by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops called Encuentro. Encuentro is a national effort on behalf of the Catholic Church in the United States to respond to the needs of Hispanic Catholics and to strengthen the ways in which Hispanics respond to the call to the New Evangelization as missionary disciples serving the entire Church. The effort will culminate with V Encuentro, which will be the fifth national convention with Hispanic Catholics in the United States September 20-23, 2018 in Grapevine, Texas. A 2013 CARA Survey reported that there are approximately 30.4 million Hispanic Catholics living in the U.S. This rapidly growing, young, Hispanic, Catholic population in the U.S. poses challenges to the Church, but at the same time blesses and enriches the Church.