SUN PRAIRIE -- St. Teresa of Avila once heard someone say, "If only I had lived at the time of Jesus . . . If only I had seen Jesus . . . If only I had talked with Jesus . . ."

St. Teresa replied, "But do we not have in the Eucharist the living, true, and real Jesus present before us? Why look for more?"

Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, 221 Columbus St., will hold its annual Eucharistic Day, Sunday, March 26.

A reflection, "Eucharist Feeds the Hunger of the Soul," will be offered by Msgr. Terry Connors, who was the pastor of St. Albert the Great Parish before his retirement last year.

Following Benediction, a reception will be held in the church Gathering Room.

All are welcome to attend this special event; the church is handicapped accessible. For more information, contact Naomi at 608-837-2488.