MONROE -- Have you ever wondered why Catholics pray the way that we do?

The Diocese of Madison Office of Worship is offering a seminar on Liturgy Basics on Saturday, April 1, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Parish (at St. Victor Church) in Monroe.

The event is free and open to all. For more information or to register, go to www.madisondiocese.org/worship or call 608-821-3080.