MADISON -- A contest is being held to name the new homeless day resource center operated by Catholic Charities with submissions being accepted from March 22 to April 7.

Groups, businesses, schools, clubs, and individuals can enter a naming idea and be eligible to win a gift with recognition at the ribbon cutting when the center opens in the fall.

For more information on the contest, go to www.namethecenter.org or submit a name idea by uploading a video to the Catholic Charities Facebook page (@CatholicCharities Madison).

The new homeless day resource center will offer access to a wide range of resources and basic-needs care to aid people experiencing homelessness.

The center will open at 615 E. Washington Ave. in the fall of 2017 to help over 100 homeless women, men, and children who will visit the center daily. It will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Dane County chose Catholic Charities to run this resource center and partnered with the City of Madison and United Way.

Donations to the center are being accepted at www.helpmadisonhomeless.org