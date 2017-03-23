MADISON -- The Office of Worship of the Diocese of Madison is hosting an Evening of Reflection on the Eucharist on Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Holy Name Heights (formerly the Bishop O'Connor Center).

Bishop Robert C. Morlino will lead the evening -- a sort of mini Lenten retreat -- offering insight into the powerful mystery of the Holy Eucharist.

For more information visit www.madisondiocese.org/reflection

In case of inclement weather, call 608-821-3081 or visit www.madisondiocese.org/reflection on the afternoon of March 31.