MADISON -- Students from St. Ambrose Academy, Madison, are diligently working on their choreography, songs, and lines for their upcoming production of Hello, Dolly! Performances of the musical will be held Friday, March 31; Saturday, April 1; and Sunday, April 2; at the Verona High School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., Verona. With a history of crowd pleasing and TOMMY award-winning performances such as The Sound of Music, The Music Man, and Beauty and the Beast, students are planning on another successful musical. One of Broadway's most acclaimed musicals, Hello, Dolly! is based on Thornton Wilder's farce, The Matchmaker. Hello, Dolly! was an instant sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1964, and it ran for an astonishing 2,844 performances over a seven year period. The story begins with Yonkers' well-known half-millionaire, Mr. Horace Vandergalder (played by Justin Hineline), gruffly declaring that, "Ninety-nine percent of the people in this world are fools! And, the rest of us are in great danger of contamination!" While Horace has spent his entire life avoiding it, he soon admits that in order for his empty shell of a house to become a home, he, too, must submit to and become infected with folly. Dolly Levi (played by Natalie Davies) is just the one to break through Horace's aloof and protected world and bring the life back into his empty house. Cornelius Hackl (played by Ben Galvin) and Barnaby Tucker (played by Sam Galvin) set out to find some life before it passes them by. They find more than they could afford in the charms of Irene Molloy (played by Maria Marsland) and Minnie Fay (played by Thérèse Klingele). The experienced production team of Angela Hineline, director; Dani Binzak and Jane Voegeli, music directors; Jenny Marsland, choreographer; and Diane Marsland, producer; have returned to bring another quality production. Students Jaimee Prado and Kate Krebs are stage crew leaders. Tickets for the play may be purchased at: www.ambroseacademy.org/hello-dolly-tickets-now-available