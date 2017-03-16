WAUNAKEE -- Catechumen Logan Brown, from St. Maria Goretti Parish in Madison, and candidate Trevor Knapp, from Cathedral Parish in Madison, had similar words and emotions to describe their journey. “Excitement,” said Brown. “It’s a big step in the process of becoming Catholic.” “I’m excited,” said Knapp. “I’m looking forward to more participation in the Catholic Church.” Annual event Their excitement was expressed prior to the annual Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion held at St. John the Baptist Church in Waunakee on March 5. This part of the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) typically takes place on the first Sunday of Lent. The RCIA is the process through which adults are introduced to the Catholic faith and become members of the Church. This will happen at the Easter Vigil Mass at their respective parishes. This year there are 40 catechumens (elect), or those who are not yet baptized and will receive the Sacraments of Initiation -- Baptism, Eucharist, and Confirmation. There are 104 candidates -- those who have been baptized Christian, but are seeking the Sacraments of the Eucharist and Confirmation. Msgr. James Bartylla, vicar general for the Diocese of Madison, presided over the event. The Madison Diocesan Choir, under the direction of Dr. Patrick Gorman, with the Odyssey Woodwind Quintet provided the music ministry. Message of discernment During his homily, Monsignor Bartylla reflected on the Gospel reading -- Jesus’ temptation in the desert -- and told the catechumens and candidates to look at it as a “message of discernment” as they journey toward the Church. He advised them also to be aware of two “errors” following their full acceptance into the Church -- going too fast with the faith, doing too much, and tiring out or feeling their faith actions are complete once they are confirmed into the Church. He also recommended devoting “constant daily time to prayer,” saying just five or 10 minutes a day “will change your life” and told them to “let the Church work on you.” Coming forward Following the homily, the catechumens and candidates were presented to Monsignor Bartylla. After their sponsors declared the catechumens and candidates were prepared to continue their journey to enter the Church, they declared they wished to enter fully into the life of the Church. As their names were called, the catechumens then came forward to offer their names for enrollment by signing the Book of the Elect. Their sponsors placed their right hand on their shoulder as they approached and shook hands with Monsignor Bartylla. Next, the candidates came forward as their names were called, and approached the vicar general with their sponsors. Their sponsors also placed their right hand on the candidates’ shoulders as they approached and shook hands with Monsignor Bartylla The liturgy concluded with intercessions for the catechumens and candidates and a final blessing.