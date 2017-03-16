BARABOO -- In cooperation with "America Needs Fatima," a Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima will visit Durward's Glen Retreat Center on Tuesday, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. A team of custodians travels all over the country with a 48-inch replica of the International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima. The original Pilgrim Virgin statue was made in 1947 under the direction of Sr. Lucia dos Santos, the oldest of the seers to whom Our Lady appeared. Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima The custodians take the statues to homes, schools, and nursing homes to offer people a few hours of prayer and devotion in the presence of the beautiful statue of Our Lady of Fatima. First, the statue of Our Lady is ceremoniously crowned by the host as Queen of the home as everyone sings hymns in her honor. Then there is a short video presentation on the message of Fatima, followed by a group recitation of the Holy Rosary. After this, the custodian distributes a special envelope on which the guests can write petitions. These petitions are later taken to Fatima, Portugal, and placed at the exact spot where Our Lady appeared. A social will follow. During this time, everyone is invited to browse the line of religious materials and take pictures with the statue of Our Lady. "America Needs Fatima" is working to bring Our Lady of Fatima into every home that wishes to learn more about her message of conversion, prayer, and penance. Many have either forgotten or are unfamiliar with what our Blessed Mother asked of us so that, as individuals and as a nation, we may participate in her promise, "Finally, my Immaculate Heart will triumph!" For more information, call Durward's Glen Retreat Center at 608-356-8113.