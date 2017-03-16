MADISON -- On Saturday, April 1, Dr. Allen Hunt will be the featured presenter at "Passion & Purpose for Marriage" to be held at St. Dennis Church in Madison from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event will be interpreted in American Sign Language for those who are deaf. Anyone who would like to take advantage of the interpretation service is asked to contact the church office to reserve seats near the interpreter.

For more information, visit www.stdennisparish.org/2017/03/passion-purpose-for-marriage