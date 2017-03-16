GREEN LAKE -- Join with others to pray the Rosary for traditional marriage on Saturday, March 18, at 12 noon at Deacon Mills Park sidewalk in Green Lake. Prayer handouts and Rosaries will be available. Marriage in the eyes of God is between a man and a woman. This traditional idea of marriage and family needs attention and serious prayer. St. Louis de Montfort stated in The Secret of the Rosary that, "Public prayer is far more powerful than private prayer to appease the anger of God and call down His mercy, and Holy Mother Church, guided by the Holy Ghost, has always advocated public prayer in times of public tragedy and suffering." That time has arrived. Please come and say the Rosary to offer reparation for the sins and offenses committed against traditional marriage and for the conversion of the United States to return to God's law. Come and join this public rally to show support for traditional marriage and family life. This rally is being held on the Feast Day of St. Joseph. He is "the Spouse of the Mother of God" and "the Pillar of Families." These rallies throughout the United States are being held in his honor, seeking his intervention to restore traditional marriage and to protect families. When marriage and families are healthy, so is America. Everyone is welcome to participate in the prayers and petitions. This national crusade is organized by America Needs Fatima and is sponsored locally by the Council of Catholic Women of Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Green Lake. For more information, contact Joyce Hayes at 920-294-0233.