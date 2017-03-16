MADISON -- On Monday, March 20, at 7 p.m., His Excellency Most Reverend Robert C. Morlino will celebrate a Pontifical Mass at the Throne (Extraordinary Form) in the chapel of the Holy Name Heights in Madison (Bishop O'Connor Center), 702 S. High Point Rd.

Holy Mass will be celebrated in honor of the Feast of St. Joseph, foster father of the Lord, husband of Mary, patron of the Church, of the dying, of fathers, and of immigrants.

The music will be Gregorian Chant and polyphonic motets.

The rites are in the Church's ancient, Traditional Form of the Roman Rite in Latin.

This year, St. Joseph is celebrated on March 20 instead of March 19, because the Sunday of Lent "outweighs" the feast.

All are welcome to come to honor this mighty intercessor and example of fatherhood and fidelity.

Bring to him your petitions for your family, nation, and Church.

Also, people are invited to mark their calendars for the evening of Wednesday, May 31, the Queenship of Mary (Extraordinary Form). Bishop Morlino will celebrate a Pontifical Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Monona.

What is a Pontifical Mass at the Throne? See the Catholic Herald exclusive explanatory series: www.madisoncatholicherald.org/whatsthatallabout/list

The Mass is sponsored by the Tridentine Mass Society of the Diocese of Madison. For more information, go to www.latinmassmadison.org