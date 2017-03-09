

MADISON -- As I say it for the Diocese of Madison, I invite every priest to do so for his parish, and every individual to say it for their home, “As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” This is Bishop Robert C. Morlino’s intent for the theme of this year’s Annual Catholic Appeal (ACA). We can serve the Lord in many different ways. This year, we are challenged to know Him, to love Him, and to serve Him in our households, in our parishes,­­ and throughout the diocese. One way to encompass all three of these is to make a donation to this year’s ACA – your pledge will go to support many missions and works of mercy throughout the diocese. Below are just a few examples of some of the ministries supported by the ACA that allow you to Know, Love, and Serve the Lord. To Know Him Our increased love and service to the Lord begins with getting to know Him. The ACA helps support Catholic schools, religious education programs, and religious formation programs by educating disciples of all ages. Your donations to the ACA allow the Diocese of Madison to provide funding for ministries that allow many in the diocese the ability to begin to know Him better and, in turn, to love Him more. To Love Him As we grow in our knowledge of the Lord, we can’t help but grow in our Love for Him. By providing support for the formation of future priests, the continuing education and support for clergy, our Diocesan Choir, and our ongoing catechesis of reverent worship, the ACA allows us to help fund those ministries that assist us in our formal expression of our love for the Lord. To Serve Him Love leads to service. Catholic Charities and the Catholic Multicultural Center both seek to serve the Lord through offering programs that help the aging, disabled, families, those who suffer from drug and alcohol abuse, as well as helping to meet the basic needs of our sisters and brothers while providing educational, spiritual, and cultural activities. Supporting the ACA As you can see, your support goes to help many different ministries throughout the diocese. This year’s ACA is seeking your help and asking for your support. On the weekend of March 18 to 19, parishes across the diocese will participate in commitment weekend, where you will view a video highlighting more of the ministries that the ACA supports to understand where your donation is being put to work. You should have already received a pledge card and letter from Bishop Morlino in the mail as well as an informational brochure in the bulletin from this weekend’s Mass. Please take some time to review this material and prayerfully consider what you can give. I invite your participation and thank you for your support. For more information on the Annual Catholic Appeal or to make an online donation, visit the diocesan website at www.madisondiocese.org Kristen Beckett is associate director of the Office of Stewardship and Development of the Diocese of Madison.