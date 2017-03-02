DEFOREST -- St. Olaf Parish is hosting a Lenten mission, "At the Foot of the Cross with Mary," from Friday, March 10, to Monday, March 13. On Friday at 6:30 p.m., the parish will offer a virtual pilgrimage to the sanctuaries of Lourdes, France. Participants will immerse themselves in the Gospel Message of Lourdes as given by Our Lady to St. Bernadette. Come touch the grotto rock and experience the healing grace of Lourdes water. On Saturday at 6 p.m., there will be a showing of the film, The Thirteenth Day, which recounts the apparition in 1917 of Our Lady to three children in Fatima, Portugal, when 70,000 people witnessed the "miracle of the sun." For the 100th anniversary of this apparition, come hear Our Lady’s plan for peace through her Immaculate Heart in this dramatic film. On Sunday at 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m., the Confirmation students will present "Living Stations," a live meditation on the sorrowful mysteries of Jesus. On Monday at 6:30 p.m., there will be a presentation on how to pray, not just say, the Rosary. Learn how to contemplate the face of Jesus through the eyes of Mary in this powerful prayer given to us by Our Lady.