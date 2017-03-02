MADISON -- St. Dennis Church, 505 Dempsey Rd., will host a four-week "Moving Through Grief" series on Wednesday evenings, March 15, 22, 29, and April 5. A group reunion will be held on Wednesday, April 26.

Sessions facilitated by the St. Dennis grief ministry team include presentations, prayer, small group discussion, handouts, and refreshments. There is no cost, but room is limited.

To register, contact Kathy Saunders at 608-222-9558, Patti Metcalf at 608-222-2173, Karen Wolf at 608-222-0323, or Pam Martin at 608-223-0147.