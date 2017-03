STOUGHTON -- St. Ann Parish will host “Our Faith Stories” featuring Fr. David Carrano and Jo Laffey on Sunday, March 5, at 6:30 pm in Healy Hall.

Laffey will speak about finding God in daily life -- in nature, in the deserts of life, in the struggles -- and will talk about getting beyond the times of doubt.

Fr. David Carrano will share his faith story. All are welcome to come and be inspired.