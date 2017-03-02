SUN PRAIRIE -- The Secular Franciscan Order will host an informational session about what the order is, what they do, and how to become a member on Sunday, March 12, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Church, 2420 St. Albert Dr..

Anyone searching for a meaningful way to serve God as a layperson is welcome to come and discern if God is calling you to walk in the footsteps of St. Francis.

For more information, email