PINE BLUFF -- The Knights of Divine Mercy and the Ladies of Divine Mercy will combine for a night of reflection on Friday, March 3, starting at 6 p.m. at St. Mary of Pine Bluff Church, 3673 CR P, Cross Plains.

Fr. Mark Miller will be speaking on "What most people get wrong when they try to 'offer up' their suffering."

All men and women are welcome to attend.