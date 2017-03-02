REEDSBURG -- The seventh annual Food Fair and Farmers Market will take place on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Sacred Heart School gym, 545 N. Oak St. This event, which features locally sourced and sustainably grown food, is held to introduce people to the value of supporting local producers and eating nutritiously. In addition to the vendors, there will be many information tables staffed by organizations such as the Master Preservers and local farmers' market reps, Community Supported Agriculture farms (CSAs), Master Gardeners and UW-Extension, Wisconsin Farmers Union, and the Farm Service Administration. There will be 20-minute mini-sessions including winter sowing, propagating orchards and shrubs, heirloom seeds, and fermented vegetables. Bring the family. There will be a lot to do and see and taste. Coffee and soup are available for purchase as well.