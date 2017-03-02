MADISON -- Facilitator training for "Lord Teach Me to Pray Part One" (LTMTP) will be held March 7 and 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. each evening. The Bishop O'Connor Catholic Center at 702 S. High Point Rd. will host this Skype-based training. Participants must attend both nights of the program to complete the course. There is no charge for the training. Focuses on prayer The series focuses on prayer and was developed to meet the desire of Catholics for ongoing spiritual growth in their response to the call to holiness and a deeper commitment to Jesus as Lord. It was developed as an outreach program to bring the Holy Spirit into surrounding communities through the facilitating of faith-sharing prayer communities, enabling Catholics the opportunity to grow in their knowledge and love of Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. Unlike Bible studies or other adult formation programs, this series is designed to help women and men learn how to pray. It is based upon the spirituality of St. Ignatius of Loyola, who is the founder of the Society of Jesus. The spirituality of St. Ignatius and his Spiritual Exercises have been used for centuries to develop the spirituality of many great saints. The series is broken up into three consecutive parts that must be completed in sequential order. To expand the reach of the program, Fr. Marty Gleeson, OP, and Carol and John Weiler are conducting the training-retreats from New Orleans via Skype. All participants will need to be present at one of these Skype Training Centers to receive the LTMTP materials and training. Christian virtues "Lord Teach Me to Pray Part One," Praying Christian Virtues, is a 12-week program that focuses on the need to develop good religious habits on the spiritual teachings handed down to us on the Christian virtues. It introduces the prayer of meditation and contemplation devised by St. Ignatius of Loyola. Participants will discover what St. Ignatius suggests to do for dryness in prayer and how to listen. This program is conducted in a group experience of approximately 12 participants with the assistance of trained facilitators. The groups meet in a private home once a week for two hours, for 12 weeks. The facilitators guide the participants through the two-hour meetings. Each meeting consists of an opening prayer, time for personal faith sharing, and presentations on Ignatian prayer and a particular Christian virtue. Participants are given Scripture passages to use every day for 15 minutes of personal prayer at home to build a sense of each virtue, while encouraging them to live an authentically Catholic life in the cultural situation they encounter daily. How to register To register or for more information about the LTMTP series, visit www.lordteachmetopray.com or contact Carol Weiler at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 504-439-5933. To learn more about this event, contact Marie Lins at 608-469-3982.