MIDDLETON -- A travelling exhibit of Eucharistic miracles from around the world will be on display from February 25 through March 5 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. The exhibit, which is a duplicate of an exhibit by The Real Presence Association Inc., based in Chicago, includes large color photographs with historical descriptions, which tell the stories of hundreds of Eucharistic miracles that have occurred throughout the ages. Fortifies belief in Real Presence According to the Vatican International Exposition of the Eucharistic Miracles of the World, the objective of these exhibits is “to fortify our belief on the Real Presence of our Lord in the Eucharist. The various Vatican approved documented miracles on the transformation of the sacred host and wine to the body and blood of Christ is a living testimony of Christ’s presence in the Eucharist.” Anne Blindt, a member of St. Bernard’s Faith Formation Commission, said she first saw the exhibit with her family at a parish in central Wisconsin. “It is really moving . . . and real stories about the Eucharist,” she said. “The first time I ever saw them . . . I thought wouldn’t it be great if our parish could have this exhibit?” So, Blindt reached out to The Real Presence Eucharistic Education and Adoration Association to arrange the details. “This is a great opportunity for the parish and those who visit the exhibit to simply learn more about the power and grace of the Eucharist in the lives of so many people throughout the history of the Church and to seek that same grace and power in their lives,” said Fr. Brian Wilk, pastor of St. Bernard. “We are honored to be hosting this exhibit.” Story from Pope Francis One of the stories highlighted in the exhibit is from Pope Francis, who experienced a Eucharistic miracle in 1996, when he was Auxiliary Bishop Jorge Bergoglio in Buenos Aires. One of his priests had placed a discarded host in a container of water and locked it in the tabernacle. Several days later, when the priest opened the tabernacle, he saw that the host had turned into a reddish substance, according to the Real Presence website. For three years, the host was kept in the tabernacle and the event was kept secret. In 1999, the host had still not decomposed, so Bishop Bergoglio had it examined, and investigators found human DNA, according to the website. Viewing hours Viewing hours in the parish center will be 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25 and March 4; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26 and March 5; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 27 through March 3. On Ash Wednesday, the hours will be extended from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. St. Bernard is located at 2015 Parmenter St. in Middleton. A free will offering will be accepted. For more information, call the parish office at 608-831-6531. For more information on The Real Presence Association, visit www.therealpresence.org