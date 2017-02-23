LANCASTER -- St. Clement Parish is bringing the powerful new feature film, Ignatius of Loyola: Soldier, Sinner, Saint, to the big screen in March.

The film is a modern look at the story of St. Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of the Jesuits, often called "The Saint of Second Chances."

The life of the saint

Ignatius of Loyola opens with a glimpse into Ignatius' early life before plunging into the life and times of Ignatius as a young man, revealing a brash, hotheaded soldier in a time of political upheaval in Spain in the 1500s.

Ignatius went from living a life of brutal violence and debauchery, to becoming one of the greatest saints in the history of the Church.

This film chronicles his torturous struggle to turn from darkness to light -- a struggle that nearly destroyed him, but also gave him the key to a spiritual weapon that continues to save lives to this very day.

The film also shows how Ignatius wove the trials, errors, and lessons of his eventful life into the fabric of his masterpiece, the "Spiritual Exercises".

Combining clarity of thought with Ignatius' own love of fantasy and imagination, the Exercises form a rigorous method of making one's life decisions, and have guided and influenced countless seekers throughout history.

How to see the film

Ignatius of Loyola: Soldier, Sinner, Saint will be shown at the Grantland Theatre in Lancaster on March 21 and 22.

Both show times are at 7 p.m.

This is the only opportunity in the tri-state area to see this movie on the big screen.

Advance tickets are available by contacting St. Clement Parish at 608-723-4990.