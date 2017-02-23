PORTAGE -- For the first time in a decade, the parishes of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Portage and St. Mary Help of Christians in Briggsville will be hosting a parish mission the evenings of March 5 to 8 in Portage.

Presented by native son, Fr. John Meoska, OSB, the theme for the mission is "Mercy and Faithfulness Have Met" based on Psalm 85:10. Father Meoska's presentations will focus on the mercy and faithfulness which God shows His people and our call to answer Him in the same way.

Born and raised in southwestern Wisconsin, Father Meoska was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Madison in 1982 and served at St. Bernard Parish in Madison and St. Mary Parish in Portage. He now serves as formation director and novice master at St. John's Abbey in Collegeville, Minn.

Parish missions have a long tradition in the Catholic Church -- especially during Lent. Missions provide an opportunity for parishioners to be exposed to preaching and teaching that deepens their personal faith and helps them recognize and renew their own call to live the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

For more information about the mission -- including the schedule and topics of Father Meoska's presentations -- call the parish office at 608-742-6998 or visit the parish website at www.stmaryportage.com