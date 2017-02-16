PINE BLUFF -- Fr. Alex Navarro of the Society of Jesus Christ the Priest will be speaking about Our Lady of Sorrows at an evening with the Ladies of Divine Mercy on Friday, Feb. 17, at St. Mary Church, 3673 CR P, Cross Plains.

Exposition and vespers begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by Father Navarro’s talk at 7. There will be Confession available starting at 7:30 with Benediction at 8:30, the end of the holy hour.

Afterwards, participants will gather for tea and treats in the narthex. Drinks will be provided; bring a treat to share.

A suggested donation of $10 will help cover the cost of the event. Checks can be payable to Ladies of Divine Mercy. For more information email

Save March 17 as the date for the next Ladies of Divine Mercy gathering.