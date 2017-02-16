STOUGHTON -- St. Ann Parish will be holding 24-hour Eucharistic Adoration starting Friday, Feb. 17, at 4:30 p.m. and ending on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 4:30 p.m. followed by Benediction.

St. Ann is encouraging people to consider signing up to spend time with Jesus in this opportunity for silent, meditative prayer. The parish would like at least three people present at all times. However, you do not have to sign up for a specific time to participate; come any time during the 24 hours.

In addition, there will be two opportunities for Reconciliation on Friday, Feb. 17, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.