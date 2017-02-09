Diaper Drive — as easy as 1, 2, 3! 1. Get permission from your pastor, then contact Kristin Weber Nick, Pregnancy Helpline’s associate director. She welcomes inquires from churches, schools, and organizations about Diaper Drives. Flyers, posters, and an electronic sign-up program can be personalized for your group. Contact her at 608-219-8960 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it 2. Place bulletin ads and posters and ask your pastor to challenge your parish and watch the stacks of diapers grow! 3. Arrange a couple of vans to pick up the bountiful supply of diapers and set up a delivery time with Kristin at the conclusion of the drive. MADISON -- Fr. Andy McAlpin, OP, pastor at Blessed Sacrament Parish, challenged parishioners to donate a month’s supply of diapers to Pregnancy Helpline. The parishioners blew past the goal of 6,000 diapers and collected a total of 8,942, nearly a month and a half of diapers. In his homily, Father McAlpin addressed the stereotype anti-life people use, “that pro-lifers only care about the baby before it is born.” Pointing at the stacks of diapers, he explained this is just a small part of the many free services pro-life clinics share across our land. He said, “We stand with people with challenging pregnancies. We have their backs . . . and their babies’ backsides.” The Blessed Sacrament Diaper Drive was an easy way to make a difference for life. Teens in the Confirmation program helped pack vans to deliver the diapers to the Catholic Multicultural Center, where Pregnancy Helpline is located. Their service in counting, packing, carrying, and re-stacking was very helpful. In addition, they saw how one organization helps people in need. Pregnancy Helpline is one of only a few organizations that give families diapers in Dane County. Currently, a family can receive 35 to 40 diapers once a month. Safe Sleep Pack and Plays, clothing, and counseling are also provided. Each year, through donations and their participation in the National Diaper Bank, Pregnancy Helpline is able to provide about 6,000 diapers a month. They would like to share more, as the people they serve often have to choose between buying food or paying rent or buying diapers. Many families do not have adequate access to laundry facilities, so paper diapers are needed, especially in larger sizes. In case of special needs, cloth diapers are available. The whole Blessed Sacrament community pulled together to make this happen: the school children, the Confirmation candidates, and the parishioners. Each gave a little to create a huge success.