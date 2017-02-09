MONONA -- Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish is hosting a three-day parish mission, "Surge of the Heart," featuring Catholic speaker, author, and radio host, Jon Leonetti, February 12 to 14.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, Leonetti's talk will focus on the question, "Who is God and Why Love Him?"; on Monday, Feb. 13, he will speak about "God's Dream For Your Life"; and on Tuesday, Feb. 14, the mission will help participants close the gap between the Gospel and their lives with the presentation, "Living God's Dream."

All ages are invited and admission is free. Free-will donations will be accepted.

For more information, call the parish office at 608-221-1521 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it