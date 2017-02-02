BARABOO -- Pope Francis has granted a plenary indulgence opportunity throughout the Fatima 100th anniversary year. There are three ways of obtaining the indulgence. Obtaining indulgence To obtain the plenary indulgence, the faithful must fulfill the ordinary conditions, go to Confession and Communion, be interiorly detached from sin, and pray for the intentions of the Holy Father, in addition to the following: 1. Pilgrimage to the shrine. Make a pilgrimage to the Fatima Shrine in Portugal and participate in a celebration or prayer dedicated to the Virgin. In addition, the faithful must pray the Our Father, recite the Creed, and invoke the Mother of God. 2. Prayer before any statue of Our Lady of Fatima. Visit with devotion a statue of Our Lady of Fatima solemnly exposed for public veneration in any church, oratory, or proper place during the days of the anniversary of the apparitions. Devoutly participate in some celebration or prayer in honor of Our Lady. At Durward's Glen Retreat Center: • Find a Fatima Statue from Portugal situated in the Immaculate Conception Chapel, starting February 4. • Pray the Rosary on Tuesday mornings at 7:35 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Chapel. Mass is at 8 a.m. • On the days of the apparitions, the 13th of each month, between May and October 2017 at 6:30 p.m., there will be a program and Rosary at the Mary, Mother of God Shrine. A Fatima Statue will be situated at the shrine on these dates. For this and other events during the Fatima Centennial, check the website: www.durwardsglen.org 3. Application for the elderly and infirm. Those who, because of age, illness, or other serious cause, are unable to get around well, can pray in front of a statue of Our Lady of Fatima and spiritually unite themselves to the jubilee celebrations on the days of the apparitions, the 13th of each month, between May and October 2017. They must "offer to our merciful God with confidence, through Mary, their prayers and sufferings or the sacrifices they make in their own lives." Durward's Glen is located at W11876 McLeisch Rd., Baraboo. For more information, call 608-356-8113 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it