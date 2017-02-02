FORT ATKINSON -- St. Joe's 55-PLUS Group will have their annual Valentine potluck social on Friday, Feb. 10, at St. Joseph Parish Hall at 1 p.m. Baked salmon with hoisin sauce, steamed asparagus, coffee, lemonade, and tableware will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to pass. After the luncheon, Dave Podmolik and Friends will entertain the group with songs from the '60s and '70s. Bass player Pat Teed will play his new stand-up bass with Linda Teed at vocals. This is the third year this popular trio will entertain the 55-PLUS Group at their Valentine Social. If you are 55 years of age or older, married or single, bring yourself and your spouse, your daughter or son, or your neighbor, even if they're not yet 55. For more information, call Mary Strohbusch at 920-568-3634.