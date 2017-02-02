MADISON -- Ralph Middlecamp, CEO and executive director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) council in Dane County, has been elected to a six-year term as the society’s national president.

The result of the national election was announced by the SVDP National Council of the United States. Middlecamp’s six-year term as national president, an unpaid volunteer position, is slated to begin October 1.

Middlecamp has said that in coming months he will retire from his leadership position with the society’s District Council of Madison to take on the role of national president.

Hired by the local SVDP council almost 30 years ago, Middlecamp has helped grow the organization significantly in its services and resources for basic-needs assistance to people struggling with poverty.