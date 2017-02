BERLIN -- A program sponsored by the Council of Catholic Women, "Stop Human Trafficking," will be presented by Sr. Carol Haanen from 5-Stones on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the All Saints Parish Social Hall, Hwy. 49 south of Berlin.

There is free admission to all adults and high school students; registration is required. To register, call Carol Brennan at 920-361-9065 or the parish office at 920-361-5252.