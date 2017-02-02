MADISON -- A presentation on Jesuit retreats will be given on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the All Saints Neighborhood Community Room, 503 Commerce Dr.

Fr. Chris Manahan, SJ, director of the Jesuit Retreat House on Lake Winnebago south of Oshkosh, will discuss the Jesuit approach to retreats and talk about the upcoming retreat for Madison area men on February 16 to 19.

A drawing for a free men's retreat gift certificate will be held and refreshments will be provided.