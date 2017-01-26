MADISON -- Imagine another sleepless night, shivering in a cold bed without a clean, warm blanket.

Some people in the community will go to bed tonight without the basic warmth and comfort of a blanket and it will affect their ability to work, learn, and stay healthy.

Because a good night’s sleep matters, the District Council of Madison Society of St. Vincent de Paul is holding its 25th annual Recycle the Warmth blanket drive to collect thousands of donated new and gently used clean blankets and other bedding to give away to families or individuals who can’t afford them.

Need for blankets, bedding

Sleeping without blankets or bedding is a common problem, according to St. Vincent de Paul volunteers who conduct household visits to families who request help from St. Vincent de Paul.

“Donor generosity during our Recycle the Warmth blanket drive allows us to meet this need year-round,” explains Ralph Middlecamp, CEO and executive director of the District Council of Madison Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

“When you donate to St. Vincent de Paul through this drive, you express in a very practical way our community’s care for some of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

How to help

The Recycle the Warmth drive runs Friday, Jan. 27, through Saturday, Jan. 28, at the three Madison-area Shopko stores, where people can purchase Recycle the Warmth blankets for a special price.

New and used blankets can be dropped off at all seven Dane County St. Vinny’s stores and at 40-some religious congregations now through Sunday, Jan. 29.

Contact St. Vincent de Paul at 608-442-7200 or visit svdpmadison.org/recyclethewarmth for participating congregations.

Tax-deductible cash donations will help buy additional blankets and bedding. Donate online at svdpmadison.org/donate and select Recycle the Warmth blanket drive under Designation.

Send checks payable to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to: Society of St. Vincent de Paul-RTW, P.O. Box 259686, Madison, WI 53725-9686.

St. Vincent de Paul thanks Recycle the Warmth blanket drive sponsors: Shopko, Morgan Murphy Media (WISC-TV3, Madison Magazine, and channel3000.com), and Mid-West Family Broadcasting, (Q106, Magic 98, HANK AM 1550, Solid Rock 94.1, 93.1 JAMZ, La Movida, and The ZONE.)